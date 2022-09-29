TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian tore through central and southwest Florida Wednesday after making landfall as a Category 4 system.

While the Tampa Bay area escaped a direct hit, the region still saw storm damage and widespread power outages that continued after the storm left the area.

To help residents report any issues, several municipalities and counties have set up phone lines to report fallen trees, street flooding, or outages.

Tampa

Tampa residents can report power outages to TECO at 1-877-588-1010. Fallen trees, debris, and flooding can be reported by calling 1-833-TPA-INFO (872-4636).

The citizen information line will be in operation from 8 a.m. to midnight.

In addition, the city’s solid waste collection will resume Friday. More information on the city’s resources for those impacted by Hurricane Ian can be found here.

Temple Terrace

Residents can call 813-989-7098. Friday until 5 p.m. for non-emergency questions and information. For emergencies, call 911.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County residents can call for storm-related assistance by calling 833 HC STORM or 833-427-8676. Storm-related information can also be found by visiting HCFLGov.Net/StaySafe or sent to your phone by signing up for an HCFL alert.

However, for emergency situations, you must call 911.

St Petersburg

St. Petersburg has a webpage to report issued to city service departments.

You can also call the Water Resources 24-Hour Dispatch Line at 727-893-7261 for water-related problems.

For road, sidewalk, street sign, or other road issues, call the Stormwater, Pavement and Traffic Operations Department at 727-893-7421. The line is in operation Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Pinellas County

Pinellas County and some of its municipalites have a website of storm risk tools for citizens to use.

To report damages to your home, visit the Citizen Damage Reporter.

To report Damage to your business, visit FloridaDisaster.biz.

To file a request to fix damage to public roads or public property, click here.

Storm-related questions can be asked by calling 727-464-4333. Those who are hearing impaired can chat online at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat.

Clearwater

Those with damage to their homes can report it here. Those with business-related damages can visit FloridaDisaster.biz.

Largo

Service requests can be made here

Pasco County

Damage and debris can be reported here. For information on storm response information, click here.

Sarasota County

Citizens can stay informed by calling 311. The county also maintained a hurricane preparedness webpage as well.

Venice residents can report issues with roads here.

After-hours utility emergencies in Venice can be reported by calling 941-486-2770.

Manatee County

Manatee County maintains an extreme weather dashboard for residents to use. Residents can also dial 311 to report issues or ask questions.

Highlands County

The county has a storm update page for residents to look at. To call for information, contact the Citizen Emergency Information Line at 863-402-6800.

Polk County

All Polk County residents can call the Hurricane Ian Debris Hotline at 800-375-0844 to answer debris-related questions.

Citrus County

The Citizen Information Lines was set to close at 5 p.m. Thursday, but outages can be reported to providers.

SECO: 1-800-732-6141

Withlacoochee Electric: 352-567-5133

Duke: 1-800-228-8485

The county’s non-emergency line is 352-249-2790. For emergencies, call 911.



Reporting outages to power companies

If you need information from another source not mentioned here, call 211 or visit https://211tampabay.org/hurricane-ian/ for information.