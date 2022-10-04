TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Medical Examiners Commission said the death toll from Hurricane Ian is at 72 as of Tuesday.

Hurricane Ian pummeled parts of south and central Florida last week. The storm made landfall in Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

So far, officials said there were 72 deaths attributed to the storm from the following counties:

Charlotte – 2

Collier – 5

Hardee – 1

Hendry – 1

Hillsborough – 1

Lake – 1

Lee – 46

Manatee – 3

Martin – 1

Polk – 2

Sarasota – 4

Volusia – 5

Search and rescue efforts continue throughout parts of Florida. A majority of the deaths reported were linked to drowning.

Hurricane Ian devasted many areas with flooding. Dozens of families lost their homes after they were destroyed in the storm.