TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane hunters are flying over to Tropical Storm Fiona on Thursday to investigate the system.

The tropical storm developed late Wednesday.

Forecasters said Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday. It will move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of the Lesser Antilles as of Thursday afternoon.

The storm’s winds remain near 50 mph.

Some slow strengthening is possible over the next few days, the National Hurricane Center said.

