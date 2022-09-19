TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The island of Puerto Rico continued to see life-threatening floods that destroyed bridges and trapped families Monday as Hurricane Fiona passed over the Dominican Republic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said that at 11 a.m., the center of Fiona was over the northern coast of the Dominican Republic. The hurricane had max sustained 85 mph and moved northwest at 8 mph.

Southern Puerto Rico was forecast to have an additional 4 to 8 inches of rain while the storm total was believed to be 12 to 20 inches. The northern region was expected to get another 1 to 4 inches of rain.

“Hurricane Fiona will not have any impact to the Tampa Bay area,” meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “However, it will continue to bring devastating rains to the Caribbean Islands, including Puerto Rico. As the storm parallels the east coast of the United States, its swell will also bring high surf and strong rip currents up and down the Atlantic seaboard all week.”

Photos and video showed the devastating effects of the floods in Puerto Rico, as roads were washed away and, in one case, a bridge was destroyed.

“These rains will continue to produce life-threatening and catastrophic flooding along with mudslides and landslides across Puerto Rico,” the NHC said. “Life-threatening flash and urban flooding is likely for eastern portions of the Dominican Republic.”

The island nation has also seen an island-wide power outage after the storm wiped out an already deteriorating grid, which was plagued by blackouts even before the hurricane.

LUMA, the company in charge of electricity in Puerto Rico, released a statement Monday, saying that restoration efforts were on the way with over 100,000 people getting power back.

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

The coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo Frances Viejo

Turks and Caicos

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata

Southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

A tropical storm watch is in effect for: