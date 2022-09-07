TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Earl has strengthened into a Category 2 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Weather officials said that the storm is expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday.

It is also expected to make a northeast turn on Thursday.

As of the 11 p.m. update, the storm’s winds are near 100 mph, with higher gusts.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in Bermuda beginning late Thursday.

Hurricane conditions are possible in Bermuda late Thursday, the NHC said.

Forecasters said that swells generated by Earl are expected to reach Bermuda overnight and the U.S. East Coast shortly after that.

The NHC said the swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents conditions through the weekend.

The storm poses no threat to the U.S.