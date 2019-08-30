Hurricane Dorian preparations underway in Cape Canaveral, fuel becoming issue

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – Preparations for Hurricane Dorian are well underway in Cape Canaveral, but getting fuel is beginning to become an issue.

8 On Your Side found various gas stations in the town without fuel Friday morning. Others were beginning to have longer lines.

A clerk at a Circle K store told us they put in an order for gas on Thursday around 2 p.m., but still had not received fuel.

Another clerk at a BP close by said their trucks were running “18 hours behind.”

Businesses around these gas stations were beginning to shutter when we stopped by Friday morning.

“I gotta board up the place, make sure Dorian doesn’t come around. It would knock me out of business,” said Jim Udischas Jr., with Charles Rutenberg Realty.

He was out putting up plywood on his business and a neighboring salon, and plans on preparing further before he heads up north on Sunday.

“Well I’m gonna get out and get some sandbags ‘cause I guess we’re supposed to get some storm surges here,” he said, pointing to what he said was the highest point in Cape Canaveral. “So if it gets this far, the whole Cape Canaveral is going to be flooded, I guess.”

Malia, the owner of Malia’s Hair Hut, told us she’s prepared at home.

“We’re boarding up. We boarded up my house in Cocoa. My grandparent’s house in Cocoa as well. We’re getting ready. Been around for 16 years in Cape Canaveral and haven’t had a problem yet, so fingers crossed,” she said.

Both Malia and Jim wished their fellow business owners and residents of Cape Canaveral well.

“I just want to tell our people to hang on tight,” Malia said.

“Yes, please be safe out there,” Jim agreed.

