Hurricane Dorian exposed sea turtle nests in Brevard Co.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – Researchers and wildlife experts are studying the damage to Central Florida’s dunes and animal habitats that Hurricane Dorian left behind.

The coast was most affected by the storm’s reach.

WESH 2 News looked at what’s being done to protect disturbed sea turtle nests in our area.

Hurricane Dorian sent crashing waves into Florida’s beaches.

Pictures from UCF’s Marine Turtle Research Group show sea turtle eggs exposed on a Brevard beach.

The group is studying the shoreline in Brevard to get an idea of how many marked nests in the area were washed out by the hurricane.

A spokesperson for the University says it will likely take weeks to get a real number of how many turtles were affected.

Another group checking on the nests is the Sea Turtle Preservation Society, based in Indialantic.

“We want to help sea turtles survive,” said Dave Cheney, the media director of the Sea Turtle Preservation Society.

The Preservation Society has hundreds of volunteers, and some are walking the beaches looking for erosion. They say they’re getting about a dozen calls a day on their hotline from people who spot disturbed turtle eggs.

In most cases, the preservation society wants people to bury eggs in sand, if they see them.

Sea turtle experts say turtles have behaviors that can accommodate for strong storms. One turtle can lay several nests on Florida shores in a nesting season.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says, “even if a hurricane or tropical storm hits during nesting season, there is a high probability that at least a few of the nests will incubate successfully. No storm season is a total loss for Florida’s nesting sea turtles.”