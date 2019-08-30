Hurricane Dorian event, office closures

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dorian has strengthened to become a major hurricane as it creeps through the Atlantic Ocean toward Florida.
Local counties, businesses and offices are beginning to make preparations in case Hurricane Dorian has a direct impact on Tampa Bay.
As of Friday, the storm is forecast to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, but its potential impact on Tampa Bay remains unknown.
While many are just monitoring the storm, county offices, business and public spaces have already announced cancellations and closures.
Below is a full list of event cancellations, business and office closures in the Tampa Bay counties:
Hillsborough County
- District offices closed Sept. 3
- Hyde Park Village and Fresh Market closed Sept. 1
- US Citizenship and Immigration Services Tampa office closed Sept. 3
Pinellas County
- District offices closed Sept. 3
- Courts closed Sept. 3
- Tax collectors office closed Sept. 3
- City of Largo facilities closed Sept. 3
- Clearwater City Council Work Season canceled Sept. 3, rescheduled for Sept. 5
Polk County
- District offices closed Sept. 3 and Sept. 4
- Government offices closed Sept. 3 and Sept. 4
- Lake Wales Ridge State Forest closed Aug. 30 through Sept. 5
- Campgrounds closed until further notice
- City of Lakeland offices closed Sept. 3
Pasco County
- Courts closed Sept. 3
- All campgrounds closed Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. through Sept. 4
Hernando County
- District offices closed Sept. 3
- Courts closed Sept. 3 and Sept. 4
- Operation Safe Surrender – postponed for Sept. 8
- Withlacoochee State Forest closed Aug. 30 through Sept. 5
Citrus County
- Withlacoochee State Forest closed Aug. 30 through Sept. 5
- Courts closed Sept. 3 and Sept. 4
Manatee County
- N/A
Sarasota County
- Venice Farmers Market canceled for Aug. 31
- Myakka State Forest closed Aug. 30 through Sept. 5
Hardee County
- N/A
Highlands County
- N/A