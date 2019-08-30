Hurricane Dorian event, office closures

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dorian has strengthened to become a major hurricane as it creeps through the Atlantic Ocean toward Florida.

Local counties, businesses and offices are beginning to make preparations in case Hurricane Dorian has a direct impact on Tampa Bay.

As of Friday, the storm is forecast to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, but its potential impact on Tampa Bay remains unknown.

While many are just monitoring the storm, county offices, business and public spaces have already announced cancellations and closures.

Below is a full list of event cancellations, business and office closures in the Tampa Bay counties:

Hillsborough County

District offices closed Sept. 3

Hyde Park Village and Fresh Market closed Sept. 1

US Citizenship and Immigration Services Tampa office closed Sept. 3

Pinellas County

District offices closed Sept. 3

Courts closed Sept. 3

Tax collectors office closed Sept. 3

City of Largo facilities closed Sept. 3

Clearwater City Council Work Season canceled Sept. 3, rescheduled for Sept. 5

Polk County

District offices closed Sept. 3 and Sept. 4

Government offices closed Sept. 3 and Sept. 4

Lake Wales Ridge State Forest closed Aug. 30 through Sept. 5

Campgrounds closed until further notice

City of Lakeland offices closed Sept. 3

Pasco County

Courts closed Sept. 3

All campgrounds closed Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. through Sept. 4

Hernando County

District offices closed Sept. 3

Courts closed Sept. 3 and Sept. 4

Operation Safe Surrender – postponed for Sept. 8

Withlacoochee State Forest closed Aug. 30 through Sept. 5

Citrus County

Withlacoochee State Forest closed Aug. 30 through Sept. 5

Courts closed Sept. 3 and Sept. 4

Manatee County

N/A

Sarasota County

Venice Farmers Market canceled for Aug. 31

Myakka State Forest closed Aug. 30 through Sept. 5

Hardee County

N/A

Highlands County