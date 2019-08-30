Breaking News
Hurricane Dorian event, office closures

Tracking the Tropics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dorian has strengthened to become a major hurricane as it creeps through the Atlantic Ocean toward Florida.

Local counties, businesses and offices are beginning to make preparations in case Hurricane Dorian has a direct impact on Tampa Bay.

As of Friday, the storm is forecast to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, but its potential impact on Tampa Bay remains unknown.

While many are just monitoring the storm, county offices, business and public spaces have already announced cancellations and closures.

Below is a full list of event cancellations, business and office closures in the Tampa Bay counties:

Hillsborough County

  • District offices closed Sept. 3
  • Hyde Park Village and Fresh Market closed Sept. 1
  • US Citizenship and Immigration Services Tampa office closed Sept. 3

Pinellas County

  • District offices closed Sept. 3
  • Courts closed Sept. 3
  • Tax collectors office closed Sept. 3
  • City of Largo facilities closed Sept. 3
  • Clearwater City Council Work Season canceled Sept. 3, rescheduled for Sept. 5

Polk County

  • District offices closed Sept. 3 and Sept. 4
  • Government offices closed Sept. 3 and Sept. 4
  • Lake Wales Ridge State Forest closed Aug. 30 through Sept. 5
  • Campgrounds closed until further notice
  • City of Lakeland offices closed Sept. 3

Pasco County

  • Courts closed Sept. 3
  • All campgrounds closed Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. through Sept. 4

Hernando County

  • District offices closed Sept. 3
  • Courts closed Sept. 3 and Sept. 4
  • Operation Safe Surrender – postponed for Sept. 8
  • Withlacoochee State Forest closed Aug. 30 through Sept. 5

Citrus County

  • Withlacoochee State Forest closed Aug. 30 through Sept. 5
  • Courts closed Sept. 3 and Sept. 4

Manatee County

  • N/A

Sarasota County

  • Venice Farmers Market canceled for Aug. 31
  • Myakka State Forest closed Aug. 30 through Sept. 5

Hardee County

  • N/A

Highlands County

  • N/A

