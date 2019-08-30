Hurricane Dorian evacuation shelter locations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As 8 On Your Side continues to monitor the path of Hurricane Dorian, we are also keeping track of local public shelters opening up to those trying to evacuate from the path of the storm.
Below is a list of Tampa Bay shelters open to the public leading up to Hurricane Dorian’s landfall:
Polk County (Opening 8 a.m. Sept. 2):
- Auburndale High School, 1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale
- Chain of Lakes Elementary, 7001 CR 653, Winter Haven
- Davenport School of the Arts, 4751 N CR 547, Davenport
- Donald Bronson Community, 124 Bronson Trail, Polk City
- George Jenkins High School, 6000 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland
- Horizons Elementary, 1700 Forest Lake Drive, Davenport
- Kathleen High School, 2600 Crutchfield Road, Lakeland
- Lake Marion Creek Elem., 3055 Lk. Marion Creek Road, Poinciana
- Mulberry Middle School, 500 Martin Luther King Ave., Mulberry