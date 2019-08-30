Hurricane Dorian could cause big travel trouble

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian may throw travel plans into a tailspin.

Depending on its track, Tampa International Airport may not have any flights in or out.

Passengers stepping off the shuttles at are arriving to blue skies and calm conditions. That may not be the case very soon.

“We came home to prep. Gotta get ready” said Dunedin resident, Jay Gaughan.

The arrival and departure boards show the normal delays, but Dorian could turn them into a sea of red type.

“Every hurricane is different. This one, coming across the state, we might see greater impacts from the winds early on. There’s other times it might be the water or the roadways” said Tampa International Airport Spokesperson, Christine Osborn.

The tower may have to be evacuated. The jet bridges may need to be stowed. It all depends on Dorian’s intensity.

Jeff McLean is here on vacation. If the beach is on his itinerary, he could be disappointed. He’s not worried about the storm. “We’ve lived through multiple hurricanes down in Louisiana. We used to live there so this is not a big deal” said McLean.

Most airlines are waiving change fees if the storm affects travel.

Dorian could be a true disaster for thousands. We can hope this traveler is right. “Because we live in Clearwater, and it’s coming from the other side of the state, I don’t think it’s gonna be that bad” said Mike Dalesio.