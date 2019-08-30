Hundreds complain of price gouging on hurricane supplies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Consumers are already complaining about price gouging as they prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody activated her price gouging hotline. So far, she has more than 700 complaints, mostly about steep increases in gasoline and water.

Moody tells Investigative Reporter Shannon Behnken that she is committed to going after those who take advantage of people during this emergency.

“I can tell you the reason I am so passionate and dedicated to this is because I can’t imagine a time when someone is trying to prevent loss of life, when someone is trying to protect their family and property, to have someone come and take advantage of that situation,” Moody said.

During a state of emergency, Florida law prohibits extreme increases in essentials like food, water, hotels, ice, gas and lumber.

Moody says she’s committed to going after price gougers and has a rapid response team ready to investigate.

During Hurricane Irma, Floridians lodged 14,000 gouging complaints about prices of food.

Violators face fines of up to $1,000 per incident and up to a total of $25,000.