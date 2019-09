TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humberto has reached hurricane strength as of Sunday night.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.

Humberto is the third hurricane of the Atlantic season, following Hurricane Barry and Dorian.

8 On Your Side’s meteorologist Ian Oliver has confirmed the turn toward the east has begun and will continue that motion Monday.

Humberto is expected to intensify over the next few days and could pass near Bermuda later this week.