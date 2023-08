PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Humane Society of Pinellas is in need of temporary emergency fosters for cats ahead of Idalia.

People are needed to temporarily foster from Tuesday to Thursday, according to the Humane Society of Pinellas.

Anyone able to help is asked to email foster@humanepinellas.org or call 727-580-7969.

Watch WFLA Now’s 24/7 coverage to stay up-to-date on Idalia. Get the latest on closings and weather conditions in your area on our Tracking the Tropics page.