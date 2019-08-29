How much does a hurricane kit cost? What to know as you prepare for Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian is forecast to make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane and if you aren’t prepared, we have compiled a list and breakdown of how much a hurricane kit could cost you.
“Having worked through several hurricanes with Home Depot…it’s an absolute madhouse down here,” said Lee Forbes, assistant store manager of Home Depot in St. Petersburg.
8 On Your Side went to Home Depot and shopped for items recommended to assemble a proper hurricane kit. We used the ‘Emergency Kit Essential’ list compiled by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Home Depot had most of the items on the agency’s list, including water, a flashlight, batteries, a battery-powered/hand-crank radio, a first aid kit and tools as well as sanitation and personal hygiene items.
Ultimately, the grand total for our hurricane kit came to $179.41.
Here is the full list of items FEMA recommends to build a hurricane kit:
- Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).
- Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).
- Flashlight.
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible).
- Extra batteries.
- First aid kit.
- Medications (7-day supply) and medical items.
- Multi-purpose tool, like a Swiss Army knife.
- Sanitation and personal hygiene items.
- Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies).
- Cell phone with charger.
- Family and emergency contact information.
- Extra cash (ATMs might be inoperable).
- Extra fuel for generator and car.
Forbes also recommends making a post-hurricane kit.
“The second kit is stuff you are going to need after the storm has blown through,” said Forbes.
Forbes suggestions for a post-hurricane kit:
- Duct tape
- Work gloves
- Work glasses
- Tarp
- Furring strips and nails
- Plywood for boarding up windows
- A generator
- Extra fuel
8 On Your Side priced the cost for the duct tape, work glasses and gloves and tarp. Our total came to $104.19.
MORE HURRICANE COVERAGE:
- GETTING RESULTS: 8 On Your Side helps correct official list of troubled nursing homes
- Cocoa Beach beachfront businesses near empty as Hurricane Dorian threat looms
- FPL secures 13,000 workers ahead of Dorian
- How much does a hurricane kit cost? What to know as you prepare for Dorian
- Trump cancels Poland trip as hurricane heads to Florida