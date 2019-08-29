How much does a hurricane kit cost? What to know as you prepare for Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian is forecast to make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane and if you aren’t prepared, we have compiled a list and breakdown of how much a hurricane kit could cost you.

“Having worked through several hurricanes with Home Depot…it’s an absolute madhouse down here,” said Lee Forbes, assistant store manager of Home Depot in St. Petersburg.

8 On Your Side went to Home Depot and shopped for items recommended to assemble a proper hurricane kit. We used the ‘Emergency Kit Essential’ list compiled by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Home Depot had most of the items on the agency’s list, including water, a flashlight, batteries, a battery-powered/hand-crank radio, a first aid kit and tools as well as sanitation and personal hygiene items.

Ultimately, the grand total for our hurricane kit came to $179.41.

Here is the full list of items FEMA recommends to build a hurricane kit:

Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).

Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).

Flashlight.

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible).

Extra batteries.

First aid kit.

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items.

Multi-purpose tool, like a Swiss Army knife.

Sanitation and personal hygiene items.

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies).

Cell phone with charger.

Family and emergency contact information.

Extra cash (ATMs might be inoperable).

Extra fuel for generator and car.

Forbes also recommends making a post-hurricane kit.

“The second kit is stuff you are going to need after the storm has blown through,” said Forbes.

Forbes suggestions for a post-hurricane kit:

Duct tape

Work gloves

Work glasses

Tarp

Furring strips and nails

Plywood for boarding up windows

A generator

Extra fuel

8 On Your Side priced the cost for the duct tape, work glasses and gloves and tarp. Our total came to $104.19.

