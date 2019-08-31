How Hurricane Dorian will affect Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Walt Disney World is operating as normal ahead of Hurricane Dorian, but is monitoring the storm as it approaches the state.

Disney said they are taking precautions by canceling weekend sporting events and closing Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park on Sunday.

Guests at the following resorts have been contacted to plan for anticipated weather: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa, and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Hurricane Irma shut down Disney World for two days in 2017. That was only the sixth time in the resort’s 45-year history that severe weather has forced the theme park to close.

Hurricanes Floyd and Charley prompted closures in 1999 and 2004, respectively. Hurricane Matthew forced a closure in October of 2016. Disney was also closed on September 11, 2001.

Universal Orlando also closed down ahead Irma in 2017.

Disney’s help center is set up to answer more questions.

