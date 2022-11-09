TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Much of Florida’s west coast, including Hillsborough County, is currently under a tropical storm warning as Nicole makes its way towards the state.

The storm is expected to become a hurricane Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning as it approaches the east coast.

Gov. Ron DeSantis had already declared a state of emergency in 34 Florida counties, including Hillsborough.

The local order gives the county more freedom to perform emergency actions needed during the storm, like relaxing restrictions and reallocating resources. It can only remain in effect for seven days, unless rescinded or extended.

The order will be in effect through Nov. 15.

Residents can find more information on Hillsborough County’s response to Tropical Storm Nicole on HCFLGov.net/StaySafe