Highlands County residents preparing for Dorian

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents in Highlands County aren’t taking any chances and know those who live in the Tampa Bay area’s most eastern counties are not in the clear yet.

A number of people spent the day loading up sandbags in the field adjacent to the county’s emergency operations center.

Luis Suarez says he’s not taking any chances.

“It really takes a toll on your mind, ya know?” said Suarez. “Thinking that something is going to happen to your house or your dogs and you don’t know where you will leave them if this comes to you. Having to get out of your house or mobile home or trailer.”

Laura and Bill Clay just renovated the Sebring House in Sebring, a hundred-year-old house that originally belonged to the family the town was named after. They say they aren’t all that concerned.

“No, It’s been here this long, just like our house,” said Laura Clay, referring to the age of the home. “We had no problems with Irma.”

Bill Clay says he’s been watching the forecasts very closely.

“I think it’s going to make the turn,” said Clay. “It’s already going west-northwest and that’s a good sign because it had been going west. and that had us concerned. But, we’re ready “