TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The North Port Police tactical team has been sent to evaluate damage in the area after Hurricane Ian.

According to the police Twitter account, the winds have died enough that the Special Response Team is heading out to evaluate the damage.

“Be safe. Help is coming,” the tweet read.

(North Port Police Department)

(North Port Police Department)

Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a category 1 system, according to the National Hurricane Center in a 11 p.m. release Tuesday night.

The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa around 3 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds.