Hurricane Dorian: Latest from Gov. DeSantis

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis is now urging all Florida residents to prepare as Hurricane Dorian approaches the state’s east coast.

According to WPTV, Governor DeSantis updated a state of emergency to now include all 67 counties in Florida. That declaration allows local governments and emergency management agencies to have time, resources, and flexibility to get prepared.

“This could have an effect in virtually every part of the state,” the governor said at the National Hurricane Center in Miami on Thursday.

Governor DeSantis earlier in the week declared a state of emergency for counties in the path of Dorian.

Dorian is forecasted to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane as it continues to head towards Florida.

“The forecast track takes it toward Florida’s east coast, but this track is slower,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann. “It’s still offshore on Monday morning. Changes will continue as computer models are still split long-range.”

