TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Nicole is currently 10 miles east of West Palm Beach and moving at 12 miles per hour, according to the governor. He said Tropical Storm Nicole would make landfall in Martin County as a Category 1 hurricane.

He said the winds and storm surge would add to erosion damage created by Hurricane Ian.

“Winds are the main concern with Nicole but we also expect to see heavy rains the potential for flash flooding,” DeSantis said. “And three to five feet of storm surge in some areas.”

Palm Beach, Indian River, Martin, St. Lucie, Brevard, and Volusia counties have already been placed in a Hurricane warning, according to DeSantis. Another 49 counties are under Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings.

The governor urged residents to prepare and be ready, and said that evacuation was still possible, but that the state had resources ready to respond to storm impacts.

A state of emergency was declared by DeSantis for 34 counties in Florida, including Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Polk, and Sarasota counties. President Joe Biden also approved an emergency declaration for parts of Florida in preparation for the storm’s arrival and authorized federal agencies to provide assistance for recovery efforts.

The governor said power crews and linemen were already staged to restore power “as rapidly as possible” but residents should be prepared for outages. The Florida National Guard was also ready for recovery efforts and 15 shelters were opening Wednesday ahead of the storm, with 23 school districts closing before the storm’s arrival.

DeSantis told residents to visit state sites for more information to prepare for the storm, and that when it makes landfall, the governor is expecting the storm to “affect huge parts of the state of Florida all day on Thursday.”

Florida Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie spoke as well, saying the state was expecting coastal flooding, strong winds, beach erosion, and the possibility of some tornadoes. He urged Floridians to stay indoors and away from windows, as well as to bring potential damaging items inside such as lawn chairs, grills, or plants to mitigate potential flying debris during the storm.

Guthrie also said that weather radios were the best way to check on power outages and to know what’s happening in local communities.

“If you get a weather alert for a tornado, stay in the innermost portion of your home, away form windows, protect your head and body from debris, with a blanket, sleeping bag, or mattress, or even a bicycle helmet if you have one,” Guthrie said. “There is a high risk of rip currents statewide, please I beg you, do not enter the water during these unsafe conditions.”

The FDEM director also warned against entering the water or walking and driving in flooded areas. He said utility companies were working with the state for restoration efforts once the storm has passed through.

Watch the briefing live on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook Page.