From storefronts to marinas, Daytona Beach prepares for Hurricane Dorian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents of Daytona Beach, Florida are continuing to prepare for Hurricane Dorian as the threat of the storm and its effects loom over the eastern half of the state Sunday.

8 On Your Side found a company boarding up a grocery store Saturday afternoon as Hurricane Dorian slowly inched its way into the Bahamas.

Tyler Bennett usually works installing glass, but was protecting it on Saturday from wind damage.

“And like, looting or so. You know, once the glass would break or something like that, you know? The boards would help people from getting in,” he said.

8 On Your Side’s Jeff Patterson spoke to a couple preparing the boat they live on with their three dogs at the Halifax Marina.

“This is home,” Gregory said. “This where I live. This is where my wife and I live with our three dogs. And so, when you have a home, you protect it at all costs, right?”

The retired airline pilot and his wife are still preparing for Dorian as the storm appears to be trending east, away from the state.

They are making sure they have multiple lines on the boat and things are tied down.

“Obviously we’re not going to stay here if it gets really bad,” he told Jeff. “So what we’ll do is we’ll just basically evacuate. So we’ve got hotel rooms set all over the country right now. We have one on the West Coast, we have one up in the Carolinas, so wherever we have to evacuate to, we’re gonna go.”

He is hoping Dorian continues to trend away.

“Thought process, ‘please keep working east and get away from Florida. Get it away from life… and property so that nobody gets hurt.’”

Storm Team 8 continues to track Hurricane Dorian, even as it tracks east, away from Florida’s east coast. Stay tuned to the WFLA Facebook page for Tracking the Tropics updates every three hours.

Click here for the very latest on Hurricane Dorian and the storm’s track.