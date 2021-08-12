Fred path scenarios: What are the best and worst cases for Tampa Bay?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The mountainous islands of Hispaniola have taken a toll on the structure of the tropical system. The tall, rugged terrain disrupted the center of Fred’s circulation, which will have an impact on the long-term path and intensity.

While uncertainty exists about the exact path and intensity long term, the near-term forecast shows only a very slow re-organization of the structure as it takes a path parallel to the northern Cuban coastline.

Eventually, Fred will take a turn to the north and as always, the timing of the turn will be key and make all the difference in any effects Tampa Bay may feel from Fred.

As of Thursday morning, three broad scenarios are possible with the current National Hurricane Center cone of uncertainty forecast.

An easterly path taking the center of Fred up the spine of the state. A path that keeps the center just offshore of the Florida’s west coast, in the Gulf of Mexico A westerly path farther offshore and away from land bringing it toward the western Florida panhandle.

Keep in mind when looking at the cone, the center of Fred will be somewhere within the bubble during the time frame impacts will be felt outside.

Scenario 1

The first scenario, a path on the eastern side of the cone of uncertainty, would mean a much weaker Fred. The center of Fred would be near South Florida and continue moving up the spine of the peninsula.

With a lack of a warm water source, Fred would gradually just get weaker. Rain would still be possible, especially for Florida’s east coast and winds would be breezy. There would be a low-end tornado threat on the eastern side of the center. This would be a very small impact on Tampa Bay, with the exception of elevated rain chances on Sunday.

Scenario 2

The second, most likely scenario, as of Thursday, would be a path that takes the center of Fred just offshore of the Tampa coastline. The global models agree with this path and the National Hurricane Center is leaning more toward this solution.

Since the center of Fred would still be over warm waters, it would likely be a stronger tropical storm as it passed by. Tampa would expect passing gusty, tropical rain bands to start early Sunday morning. There would be a low tornado threat within the rain bands.

The main hazard to look out for with this path would be localized flooding. It could occur in some spots that are already saturated from heavy thunderstorms this week. Localized rainfall totals could be up to six inches.

Scenario 3

A track in the western section of the cone would most likely result in a stronger Fred, possibly even hurricane status with plenty of warm water to fuel strengthening and very little land interaction over the weekend.

However, the strongest impacts would be well offshore. In fact, Tampa Bay would likely have a slightly drier day with a stronger breeze at times. The tornado threat would be low in any rain bands that did make it onshore.

All three scenarios are possible and the timing of the turn north will be key in determining which path Fred will eventually take. This also results in the intensity forecast being uncertain because it could be stronger or weaker if it goes west or east.