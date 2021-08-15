FRED 5AM UPDATE: System expected to re-form into tropical storm Sunday; landfall expected Monday or Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The remnants of Fred are now making their move through the Gulf of Mexico where they are expected to soon regenerate into an organized tropical storm Sunday or Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center

As of its 5 a.m. update, the NHC predicts a 90 percent chance that Fred will reorganize within the next 48 hours. The remnants are reporting max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour while moving north-northwest at eight miles per hour.

The system is expected to head north-northwest until Monday, where it will move north. The NHC’s track has shifted further eastward, with the possibility of more shifts east should it form a center further north or northeast as suggested by recent data.

Fred’s landfall is expected to happen around late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, where it could bring heavy rain and possible flooding in the Florida Panhandle. However, the NHC expects that the storm will weaken again, with global models saying its circulation should dissipate within four days.

