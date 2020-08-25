FPL to send more than 300 workers ahead of Laura

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida’s largest power company says it is sending more than 300 employees to support power restoration efforts in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.

Florida Power and Light said the workers, who began their journey Tuesday morning, will travel to Louisiana and Texas to help wherever they are needed.

Due to the pandemic, crews will follow safety guidelines to keep everyone safe, including social distancing, increased sanitation measures and wearing masks where appropriate. Signs on trucks remind the public to honor the 6 feet social distancing requirements that help keep the crews safe while they work.

This is the second time this month the utility is sending power restoration assistance after deploying hundreds of workers to New Jersey earlier this month following Hurricane Isaias.