FPL secures 13,000 workers ahead of Dorian

MIAMI (AP) – Florida’s largest power company says it has secured about 13,000 employees and additional personnel to work to restore powerlines and equipment damaged by Hurricane Dorian.

Florida Power and Light also said Thursday that it is working with utilities nationwide to send additional crews and equipment ahead of the landfall.

FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy says they’re taking Hurricane Dorian seriously and have activated an emergency response plan in anticipation of its impact.

“We’re taking Hurricane Dorian seriously and have activated our emergency response plan in anticipation of its impact on our service area. We’re actively working with other utilities from across the United States to secure additional crews and equipment and pre-positioning resources in advance of the storm’s landfall, so we are ready to respond as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL. “While Dorian’s path remains uncertain, it is forecast to be a dangerous major storm. Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for counties along the east coast of Florida, and we’re coordinating with state and county emergency operations centers. Now is not the time to be complacent: we urge our customers to take this storm seriously, make final preparations and keep safety top of mind.”



FPL serves about 10 million people in the state of Florida and operates more than 48,000 miles (77,000 kilometers) of overhead power lines.

FPL urges customers to review their family and business emergency plans, keep a close watch on the development of the storm and follow the advice of local, state and federal elected officials. Preparation and safety tips are available on FPL’s website.