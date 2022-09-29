TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man in Deltona died after he went outside to drain his pool during Hurricane Ian, according to authorities.

According to WESH 2 News and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a 72-year-old man in Deltona went outside during the storm.

“Investigators believe he was using a hose to drain the pool down a hill and into a 30-foot-wide canal, where a steep decline into the water was extremely soft and slippery due to the heavy rain,” WESH reports.

The man’s wife called deputies around 1 a.m. after he did not return inside. Deputies first found his flashlight, then the man unresponsive in the canal.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.