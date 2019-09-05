Florida cruise ship offering to transport Bahamian residents to South Florida for free

Breaking News
TAMPA (WFLA) – A Florida cruise line is loaded with supplies and prepared to transport stranded Bahamian residents back to South Florida.

The Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is sending its Grand Celebration ship to the Bahamas filled with food, water, and other supplies, as well as first responders and volunteers.

The cruise line said on its Facebook page they will transport Bahamian residents who were stranded in South Florida back to the Bahamas for free. Passengers will need to have a valid passport or an original birth certificate to get onboard the ship.

The ship will return to the Port of Palm Beach on Sept. 7, with Bahamian residents who wish to evacuate to the U.S. and have proper documentation.

