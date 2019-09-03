Florida Aquarium offers special ticket prices for students, families off due to Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After some Tampa Bay schools announced closures ahead of Hurricane Dorian, the Florida Aquarium has decided to offer a special $15 general admission ticket to provide locals and visitors with a fun-filled learning experience.

The special ticket price will begin Tuesday, Sept. 3 and will go through Friday, Sept. 6, both online and at the aquarium’s ticket window. The Florida Aquarium will continue to operate during its normal business hours, which is from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The $15 flat admission fee is more than half off a same-day ticket to the aquarium.

“Hurricane season is a difficult time for all Floridians and our visitors,” Roger Germann, President and CEO of The Florida Aquarium said. “We know that storm planning and precautions are stressful and impacts families emotionally and financially.”

The special offer cannot be combined with other offers or discounts.

For more information, please visit the Florida Aquarium’s website.