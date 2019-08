TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Aquarium has decided to cancel its Labor Day Weekend Luau scheduled for Sunday due to Hurricane Dorian’s uncertain path.

The Aquarium is going to issue refunds to those ticket holders that had already purchased tickets for Sunday’s event.

The Florida Aquarium will continue to be open during its regular business hours of 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the event cancelation, please visit the Florida Aquarium’s website.