TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fallen powerlines sparked as Hurricane Ian moved through Winter Haven Wednesday night.

Video provided by Storyful shows the explosion.

“One of our fire trucks captured this just a few minutes ago while responding to a call. If anyone doubts the danger of this storm, this is just one incident. (BTW – a trampoline flew just in front of the truck just prior to this video),” the department posted on Facebook.

Hurricane Ian came ashore near Cayo Costa as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained wind speeds of 150 mph.