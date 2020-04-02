Expert predicts the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season will be more active, 16 named storms

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (WFLA/KXAN) — A top expert released his predictions for the upcoming 2020 Atlantic hurricane season Thursday morning and is expecting a busier than average season for the fifth consecutive year.

2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast (Colorado State University)

16 named tropical storms (average: 12)

8 hurricanes (average: 6)

4 major hurricanes (average: 3)

Dr. Philip Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University specializing in Atlantic basin seasonal hurricane forecasts, cited warmer than normal waters in the tropical Atlantic as a reason for anticipated above-normal activity, along with low atmospheric wind shear due to the absence of an El Niño pattern. Low wind shear creates a more favorable environment for hurricane formation and intensification.

“Hurricane Season officially begins June 1, and unfortunately, it looks like it could be a busy one with Colorado State forecasting a busier than normal season,” Storm Team 8’s Julie Phillips said. “NOAA’s Hurricane forecast is due to come out in a few weeks and we will update you on their predictions when it is released.”

Last year was a busier than average Atlantic hurricane season with 18 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes. Hurricane Dorian with 185 miles per hour sustained winds was the strongest hurricane to ever impact the northwestern Bahamas, and Tropical Storm Imelda became the fifth-wettest tropical cyclone on US record after it dumped 44 inches of rain east of Houston.

