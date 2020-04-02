Expert predicts the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season will be more active, 16 named storms

Tracking the Tropics

by: , KXAN,

Posted: / Updated:

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (WFLA/KXAN) — A top expert released his predictions for the upcoming 2020 Atlantic hurricane season Thursday morning and is expecting a busier than average season for the fifth consecutive year.

2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast (Colorado State University)

  • 16 named tropical storms (average: 12)
  • 8 hurricanes (average: 6)
  • 4 major hurricanes (average: 3)

Dr. Philip Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University specializing in Atlantic basin seasonal hurricane forecasts, cited warmer than normal waters in the tropical Atlantic as a reason for anticipated above-normal activity, along with low atmospheric wind shear due to the absence of an El Niño pattern. Low wind shear creates a more favorable environment for hurricane formation and intensification.

“Hurricane Season officially begins June 1, and unfortunately, it looks like it could be a busy one with Colorado State forecasting a busier than normal season,” Storm Team 8’s Julie Phillips said. “NOAA’s Hurricane forecast is due to come out in a few weeks and we will update you on their predictions when it is released.”

Last year was a busier than average Atlantic hurricane season with 18 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes. Hurricane Dorian with 185 miles per hour sustained winds was the strongest hurricane to ever impact the northwestern Bahamas, and Tropical Storm Imelda became the fifth-wettest tropical cyclone on US record after it dumped 44 inches of rain east of Houston.

Stay with Storm Team 8 through hurricane season, starting June 1.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hurricane Season Forecast 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurricane Season Forecast 2020"

1,000 additional COIVD-19 tests available at Raymond James Stadium

Thumbnail for the video titled "1,000 additional COIVD-19 tests available at Raymond James Stadium"

Florida reports 27 new coronavirus deaths as cases surpass 8,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida reports 27 new coronavirus deaths as cases surpass 8,000"

Mayor Castor addresses restrictions on religious practices during Hillsborough County EGP meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor addresses restrictions on religious practices during Hillsborough County EGP meeting"

Doctor's Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor's Concerns"

125-pound giraffe born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne

Thumbnail for the video titled "125-pound giraffe born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne"

'You Are Not Alone': Separated by coronavirus, Tampa Bay students come together through song

Thumbnail for the video titled "'You Are Not Alone': Separated by coronavirus, Tampa Bay students come together through song"

Tampa Bay celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with something good

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with something good"

Nurses union protests shortage of protective gear at HCA hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses union protests shortage of protective gear at HCA hospitals"

Stopping the Spread: Hills. Co. opens 2 quarantine hotels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stopping the Spread: Hills. Co. opens 2 quarantine hotels"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss