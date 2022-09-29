Flood Evacuation Route sign with a right direction arrow on the street pole. Blurred green trees background.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County officials warned residents living in the floodplains of two local rivers that they could see flooding as water levels rise.

A release from the county’s Join Information Center mentioned the Little Manatee Rivers and Alafia Rivers as areas of concerned.

Officials said that if you see water approaching your home, you must evacuate immediately. If you cannot evacuate safely on your own, call 911.

The Little Manatee River could rise Thursday evening while the Alafia River could rise Friday morning.

If you have any questions, call 833-HC STORM or 833-427-8676.