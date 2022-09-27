TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – GasBuddy has enacted its Fuel Availabity Tracker in Florida as Hurricane Ian makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico.

The technology has been activated in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.

The tracker shows gas station that have no gasoline, diesel or power so motorists can try other stations.

“The crowd-sourced tracker can be updated by users and displays the status for locations that have been reported to GasBuddy,” the company said. “Users are encouraged to report the status of any station they see to help others find gasoline or avoid stations with no fuel or power.”

When a motorist is near a station that doesn’t have gas, diesel or power, the app will display icons next to the station on the list screen. The station will be highlighted in orange on the map screen.

The free GasBuddy app is available for download in the iOS and Google Play stores.