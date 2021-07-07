Tropical Storm Elsa slams into Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – As Tropical Storm Elsa crashed onshore in Cedar Key, Jonathan Riches could not sleep.

“I was hearing this howling, howling and it sounded like a train, a freight train. It started around 2:00, 3:00 a.m. and just progressively got worse,” said Riches.

He worried the storm would rip the roof off of his hotel.

“Rain was pounding, the hotel I was staying in the shingles were coming off the roof itself, it’s starting to get flooded down there, so I’m a little bit worried,” said Riches.

After the storm passed Cedar Key, the wind shifted and the tide came up sending water from the Gulf of Mexico into city streets. The wind also split a large tree outside of the Cedar Key Bed and Breakfast.

Amanda Callaway works at Cedar Key Bed and Breakfast and saw it happen.

“I was getting ready to make breakfast for all of the guests and I heard a loud crack when I was walking across the porch, I turned around and I heard another large crack and there was sparks flying everywhere,” said Callaway.

The tree fell on top of a power line, cutting electricity to the Bed and Breakfast. Callaway worried there would be a fire rushed to get a guest out of a room next to the fallen tree.

“I needed to get her out, just in case anything else happened and she would not be in that zone,” said Callaway who says a tree service and electrician are on the way to clean up and repair the damage.

“Fortunately no one was hurt and we’ll be back up and running hopefully pretty soon,” said Callaway.

Overall damage to the small town on the Gulf was minimal and no injuries were reported.