Some Publix stores closing early ahead of Elsa landfall

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you are looking to get some last-minute groceries at Publix ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa you better hurry.

Six Tampa Bay area Publix’s have already changed their hours. Below is a list of stores affected with their new closing time and reopening times.

DOLPHIN VILLAGE SHOPPING CENTER, 4655 GULF BLVD ST. PETERSBURG BEACH, FL

(727) 360-7091 Planned Closing: Jul 06 2021, 7:00 PM Planned Reppening: Jul 07, 7:00 AM

PUBLIX AT HOLMES BEACH, 3900 EAST BAY DRIVE, HOLMES BEACH, FL

(941) 778-5422 Planned Closing: Jul 06 2021, 7:00 PM Planned Reppening: Jul 07, 7:00 AM

PUBLIX ON TREASURE ISLAND, 111 104TH AVENUE, TREASURE ISLAND, FL

(727) 363-1042 Planned Closing: Jul 06 2021, 7:00 PM Planned Reppening: Jul 07, 7:00 AM

SHOPPES OF BAY ISLES, 525 BAY ISLES PARKWAY, LONGBOAT KEY, FL

(941) 383-1326 Planned Closing: Jul 06 2021, 7:00 PM Planned Reppening: Jul 07, 7:00 AM

MADEIRA SHOPPING CENTER, 674 150TH AVENUE MADEIRA BEACH, FL

(727) 393-5831 Planned Closing: Jul 06 2021, 7:00 PM Planned Reppening: Jul 07, 7:00 AM

ISLAND VILLAGE SHOPPING CENTER , 200 ISLAND WAY, CLEARWATER, FL

, 200 ISLAND WAY, CLEARWATER, FL (727) 298-8618 Planned Closing: Jul 06 2021, 7:00 PM Planned Reppening: Jul 07, 7:00 AM

Currently, no other Publix stores are affected. However, this list will be updated as more information becomes available.