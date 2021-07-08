Remnants of Hurricane Elsa triggers flooding on highways in New York

NEW YORK (NBC) – Tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect as the remnants of Elsa threaten to batter New York City and the tri-state area with up to 60 mph winds and four inches of rain.

Video showed flooding on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx, with water levels just over some vehicles’ tires as others were stuck with the street flooded ahead of them.

Parts of Nassau County in New York also saw flooding, with streets hard to navigate.

The National Weather Service issued the tropical storm warnings early Thursday for southern Nassau County, meaning tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere in these areas within 36 hours.