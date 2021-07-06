Pasco County man riding out Hurricane Elsa at home with 15 animals

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — People all over the Tampa Bay area are bracing for the impacts of Hurricane Elsa, which is expected to bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts as it moves up Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Derek Watkinson in New Port Richey spent Tuesday afternoon and evening putting storm shutters up on his home. He said it was only the second time he had to do so since he moved in about six years ago.

Watkinson told us he’s hunkering down and riding out the storm at home overnight with his 15 animals. So he’s not taking any chances.

“With Mother Nature, anything can happen,” he said. “So I’m just gonna go with the flow and better safe than sorry kind of thing.”

Watkinson said his street in particular can be hit or miss when it comes to storms.

“It all depends on where you’re at. Luckily our house, and a couple of our neighbors, are like on hills. So a lot of water does travel down and away and goes back toward the main road,” he said. “Sadly though, as it goes down the main road, it travels to the next street over and floods bad.”