‘Our residents heeded the warning’: Hillsborough sheriff says calls for service ‘moderate’ during Elsa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister stopped by the News Channel 8 studios Wednesday morning following the worst of Tropical Storm Elsa.

According to the sheriff, the county did not see many issues throughout the height of the storm as it meandered off the Gulf Coast.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, issued at 5 a.m. ET, shows Elsa has 65 mph maximum sustained winds. Elsa had regained hurricane strength for several hours as it moved over the warm Gulf of Mexico water.

“Our residents heeded the warning, they stayed inside, so we have no injuries to report,” Sheriff Chronister said.

Aside from downed tree in Brandon and Carollwood, the sheriff said calls for service were “moderate.”

Even as the storm moves from the area, he cautions Hillsborough County residents to stay at home, if possible.

“If you don’t have to be out on the roadways, don’t be. The weather will continue to improve, but right now, we’re about 11,000 residents without power, some traffic signals without power,” Sheriff Chronister said.

The sheriff is worried about flooding southern portions of the county still getting rain, as much of the ground is already saturated.

Chronister said the sheriff’s office is anticipating more reports of damage throughout the day as Hillsborough County residents wake up and check their property.