Manatee County first responders ‘ready to go’ as Elsa nears

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Holmes Beach Police officers are prepared for any possible water rescues as Elsa moves closer to shore.

Holmes Beach police officers tell 8 On Your Side storm surge and flooding are the biggest concern as water rescues are a possibility with high tide expected early Monday morning.

Officials do expect the weather to pick up and are equipped with a special water rescue vehicle that they did not have last year but hope not to use it.

