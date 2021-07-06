LIVE UPDATES: A look at how Tampa Bay’s weathering Hurricane Elsa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Parts of the Tampa Bay area are expected to feel hurricane conditions Tuesday night as Tropical Storm Elsa moves up Florida’s Gulf Coast. Officially, the storm was upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane by the National Hurricane Center.

Here are live updates as Elsa impacts Tampa Bay (most recent updates appear first):

An earlier look at conditions in Manatee County as crews continue to work to avoid a Piney Point overflow as a result of the conditions coming with now-Hurricane Elsa.

Tropical Storm Elsa is upgraded to Hurricane Elsa by the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane #Elsa Advisory 27A: Elsa Regains Hurricane Status Southwest of Tampa Bay.

Pasco County opened the Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter at 6:30 p.m. The shelter is located at 11611 Denton Avenue in Hudson. Transport will not be provided by the county.

The Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center is at Level 1 activation, with staff tracking the storm’s direction, intensity and potential community impacts.

Tampa International Airport is officially closed after flying its last commercial flight for the night ahead of Elsa’s arrival. The airport tweeted out video of the empty airport shortly after 6 p.m.

The final commercial flight before Elsa is away and all is quiet at TPA!

The last commercial flight, intended for passengers, is a sign of what’s to come, but is not the final flight of the night for TPA. Cargo flights are still expected to continue through 10 p.m., depending on weather conditions, but with the storm rolling in, it’s just a sign of the time that we’ll see some shutdowns as Elsa enters Tampa Bay.