Hurricane Elsa’s winds, rain causing power outages in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Elsa lashes Tampa Bay with heavy rain and strong wind gusts, various power outages across the area are being reported.

The 11 p.m. ET National Hurricane Center advisory shows Elsa still with 75 mph maximum sustained winds, a Category 1 hurricane. The system is about 65 miles southwest of Tampa and moving north at 14 mph.

According to the Tampa Electric Company website, a total of 10,594 customers are currently without power. Main outage areas include Ballast Point, where 3,468 customers are affected and an area right of the Tampa Executive Airport, where a total of 5,756 customers are out of power.

As for Florida Power and Light, 4,878 customers are affected throughout the state of Florida. A total of 1,300 customers are without power in Sarasota County and 2,200 are in the dark in Manatee County.

Over 2,000 Duke Energy customers in the area are affected, over 1,000 of those customers close to the St. Petersburg area.

Is there a power outage in your area? Let us know by emailing online@wfla.com.