High tide times and Elsa storm surge: What to watch for in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Parts of the Tampa Bay area are bracing for Hurricane Elsa as it moves north and nears its anticipated landfall along Florida’s northern Gulf Coast.

While hurricane-force winds could effects parts of our area, the biggest impact we’re keeping an eye on with Elsa is rainfall and storm surge. In its advisories, the National Hurricane Center warns that the combination of storm surge and the tide will cause areas near the coast that are usually dry to flood with rising waters moving inland.

According to the NHC, the Tampa Bay area could see up to 3 to 5 feet of storm surge if peak surge happens at the same time as high tide.







Here are the high tide times in our area overnight (all times ET):

Clearwater Beach: 12:03 a.m.

12:03 a.m. New Port Richey: 12:45 a.m.

12:45 a.m. Anna Maria (Pier): 1:17 a.m.

1:17 a.m. Hernando Beach: 1:23 a.m.

1:23 a.m. Venice: 1:25 a.m.

1:25 a.m. Sarasota Bay: 1:49 a.m.

1:49 a.m. Madeira Beach: 1:55 a.m.

1:55 a.m. Manatee River (Bradenton): 2:03 a.m.

2:03 a.m. St. Pete Pier: 3:27 a.m.

3:27 a.m. Crystal River (Kings Bay): 3:52 a.m.









“Once the wind direction shifts to the west late tonight, water will get pushed onto our shores and into the Bay,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver said. “There’s one overnight tide cycle that could be much higher than normal with 2 to 4 feet of water rise possible.”