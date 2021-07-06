Duke Energy, Tampa Electric on standby for power outages once Elsa passes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Local energy companies are on standby and ready to respond if and when Tropical Storm Elsa impacts the Tampa Bay area.

Duke Energy Florida has more than 2,000 crew members ready to respond, with more than 600 crews and resources coming from the Carolinas and Midwest to help with restoring power.

Duke Energy serves almost two million customers in Florida. Of that, more than half a million customers are in Pinellas County.

The company has meteorologists who have been tracking Elsa, and crews are preparing to safely and quickly respond if the storm impacts Duke Energy Florida’s service area.

Duke Energy spokeswoman Ana Gibbs wants residents to think of the things they’ll likely need in case of a power outage, especially those who may use power for a medical need.

“So now’s the time find an alternative location or have an alternate plan in case your lights turn off,” Gibbs said. “Because of the track of the storm and where it’s making landfall that’s being predicted by meteorologists, we’re putting some of our resources a little further north.”

Tampa Electric is also on standby. The company is encouraging you to pack your hurricane preparedness kit, review your emergency plan with your family, charge your phone, fill your gas tank and know your evacuation zone.

The company is also arranging for extra line crews and tree trimmers to help, if needed.