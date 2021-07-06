Clearwater Beach to shut down Tuesday evening, prior to Elsa’s Florida landfall

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Elsa moving through the Caribbean, over Barbados, Tuesday, July 2, 2021, at 12:00 Z (8am a.m. ET). (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES via AP)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting at 6 p.m. access to Clearwater Beach via Memorial Causeway will be restricted.

Clearwater police say, people who live on the beach, have a business there or a legitimate reason to travel there will still be allowed to do so.

Police say the period between 6 p.m. and Wednesday morning is not the time for casual visits to the beach and are asking people to avoid the beach.

If residents don’t have a barrier island re-entry pass, show your driver’s license, a utility bill or some other paperwork to officers who will be manning the checkpoint.

