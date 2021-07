TAMPA (WFLA) – As Elsa continues to move towards Tampa Bay, Busch Gardens has announced the park will be closing early.

The park announced on Twitter it would close at 4 p.m. to ensure the safety of the park’s ambassadors, guests and animals.

PARK UPDATE: Due to the anticipated impact of Tropical Storm Elsa, Busch Gardens will close at 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 6 to ensure the safety of our ambassadors, guests and animals. pic.twitter.com/Yk0Gmdu245 — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) July 6, 2021

A time for when the park would reopen has not been provided at this time.