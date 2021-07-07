Access to beaches, barrier islands reopens after Elsa passes Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Access to beaches and the causeways connecting Pinellas County to the barrier islands have reopened to the public after Tropical Storm Elsa passed by the area Wednesday morning.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office had restricted access to the islands, allowing only residents, employees on the islands, and visitors staying in hotels or vacation rentals. Residents in other areas were told to “shelter in place.”

Elsa, once a hurricane, moved almost parallels to Florida’s west coast, lashing Pinellas County with strong winds and heavy rains. No injuries were reported, and there were no road closures as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office began allowing access to the barrier islands at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday “due to improved conditions.”

