Duke Energy stages response vehicles around the state

DAVENPORT, Fla, (WFLA) – Duke Energy crews spent Sunday staging vehicles at various locations so they can roll out quickly and restore power if needed.

“Fuel trucks, we’ve got bucket truck obviously for the lineman, we have vegetation crews out here, as well as supervisors,” said Sally Thelen, a spokeswoman for Duke Energy.

Locally, Duke has staging centers in Davenport, Clearwater and The Villages.

In Davenport, 350 trucks are lined up in rows at a staging area near I-4. About 700 employees came with the vehicles. They are from Ohio and Kentucky and expect to be dispatched within an hour of Davenport.

The crews traveled to Florida over two days and some of the workers responded to Hurricane Irma damage two years ago.

The crews even bring tanker trucks that can follow the utility vehicles so they can restore power quickly.