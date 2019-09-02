Duke Energy crews in place to assist after Dorian

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Duke Energy is putting nearly 6,500 transmission and distribution personnel in place to support restoration after Hurricane Dorian hits.

This includes more than 4,300 transmission and distribution line personnel and more than 1,500 transmission and distribution vegetation management resources, as well as hundreds of support personnel such as nurses, mechanics, field coordinators and logistics specialists.

Currently, crews are stationed in Clearwater, The Villages and Davenport.

Crews from Duke Energy’s Midwest operations will assist – as will workers from other utility companies based in Massachusetts, Mississippi, Illinois, New York, Texas and as far away as Canada.