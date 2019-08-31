Doctor warns: Get drugs refilled now, before storm hits

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – With Hurricane Dorian threatening to bear down on the bay area, there’s an important thing to keep in mind.

That is your prescription medications.

It’s a busy time at “Community Health Centers of Pinellas.” Pharmacy employees are filling orders and calling patients, reminding them to get refills before Dorian’s winds start blowing.

“Start planning now. Request refills. Get refills ready because you never know and what you don’t want to do is be left without your medications” said Dr. Nichelle Threadgill.

That’s especially important if you’re forced to evacuate and have to go to a shelter.

80-year-old retiree, Jerry Small is all set. “I keep way ahead of them normally. But I am very well prepared for the storm and I have plenty of scripts on hand in case I need em. And I have them in a situation where if I have to evacuate, they go with me” said Small.

Dr. Threadgill said its critically important to ensure your drug supply is adequate to get through the storm’s entire duration and recovery afterward.

“If you have them, have them written down so that you have a list of the medications that your taking. And also go ahead and put them in your ziplock bag or in your medication carrier” said Dr. Threadgill.

And this reminder: shelters will not have the drugs you need, so you’ll have to bring them with you.

The Florida Department of Health recommends at least a 2-week supply of prescription medications.

The normally-mandated “refill too soon” restriction doesn’t apply.