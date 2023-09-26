TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Storm Philippe and a disturbance with a high chance of formation.

Meteorologists said a tropical wave located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is expected to develop over the next few days.

The system has a 60 percent chance of development over the next two days and a 90 percent chance of development over the next seven days.

The NHC said the system will likely become a tropical depression in two to three days.

Meteorologists are also watching Tropical Storm Philippe, located about 925 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands.

The storm remains disorganized and is expected to gradually weaken over the next few days. It currently has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph.